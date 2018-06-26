This Guy Seems Pretty Chill for Being Trapped on the Hood of a Speeding Car

Florida’s stretch of Interstate 95 is one of the deadliest roads in the nation, a terrifying, Mad Max-style gauntlet that averages nearly a death per mile. It turns out that distracted commuters are part of what makes it so dangerous, a phenomenon that seems unavoidable considering this is what Miami drivers were treated to on the highway Sunday:

The guy seems pretty chill for being trapped on top of the hood of a speeding car, even sporting a pair of sandals, which, somehow, didn’t fly off his feet. He was spotted holding onto the hood with one hand, and casually chatting on his cell phone with the other, which begs the question: What the hell kind of conversation do you have from the top of a speeding car? Maybe he’s on the phone with the cops, or talking to the driver behind the wheel, politely asking her to not end his life. Then again, maybe he’s calling up his boss to let him know that actually, he will be making it to that meeting.

According to ABC affiliate Local 10 News, there’s no word from the cops on who this guy is or how he wound up on the hood of a car, but the Florida Highway Patrol is looking into it. The only intel we have comes from Daniel Midah, who took footage of the guy in Miami Sunday night, saying that the woman behind the wheel “is definitely pissed off at him or something.”

“All I was thinking is, this guy is going to slide off and hit me, slide off the other side or, if anything, he is going to slide down and she is going to hit him, and then she is going to crash into somebody else,” Midah said.

Even Midah seems weirdly unfazed by the situation. In a state where people bring horses to the club, kick swans for karate practice, get head-butted by gators, and find five-pound blunts washed up on the beach, everything, more or less, must seem pretty normal.

