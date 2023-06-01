Man Robs Convenience Store With Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ Pistol

A South Carolina man robbed a convenience store with a fake gun from the Nintendo game Duck Hunt earlier this week, stealing $300 in cash.

As reported by Charlotte, North Carolina-based news station WBTV, David Joseph Dalesandro held up a Kwik Stop store on Tuesday evening around 5:45 p.m. According to a statement from the York County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said that Dalesandro came into the store wearing a mask, wig, and hoodie, flashed the cashier the pistol, and demanded money.

Nintendo released Duck Hunt in the US in 1985 for the NES; the pistol, called the “NES Zapper,” used an internal optical sensor that let players point it at a CRT monitor running the game and shoot down animated ducks. The zapper was originally bright orange and tan, but Dalesandro’s was spray-painted black.

Police found Dalesandro down the street in a Dollar General parking lot, with the Duck Hunt pistol still in his pants.