Man Sentenced to Prison After Setting Bar on Fire Because It Didn’t Have Mayonnaise

One man’s love for mayonnaise has set the internet ablaze. That man, the 50-year-old José Rafael G. M., has just accepted a prison sentence of 3.5 years for the incomprehensible act of pouring petrol on a bar counter after hearing that the establishment, based in Seville, could not provide him with mayonnaise and ketchup for his pork loin and cheese sandwich.

José Rafael, who was visiting town on a construction project, calmly left the café before returning with a 1.5-liter plastic bottle, purchased from a nearby gas station. At that point, he allegedly asked, “Are you sure there’s no mayonnaise?” A fiery blaze erupted for a short time, yet the establishment bravely opened the next day.

Videos by VICE

The bar in question, Las Postas, has an excuse for their lack of condiments to offer the customer who went postal: They have clarified that they mainly serve breakfast and just have snacks later in case someone gets hungry. Naturally, José Rafael had a right to feel disappointed. However, we can all agree that there is no excuse in the world to resort to arson, especially in a venue full of customers, the elderly and children among them.

Man Gets 3.5 Years in Prison for Setting Restaurant on Fire Over Missing Condiments

José Rafael admitted to his grim deed in court. The Spanish court had mercy on him, as they reduced their original desire for an 11-year sentence to a mere 3.5 years. Although the incident occurred in August 2025, the agreement was just reached. The time that José Rafael has already spent behind bars is being counted as part of his sentence.

The mayonnaise-arsonist handed over €9,245 to the café as part of his punishment, and he will have to recompense them an extra €1,386. In addition, he paid two small fines for supposedly minor harm caused to two waiters. The fire cost the bar thousands of euros in damage, not to mention trauma. Granted, the famous mayonnaise company Hellmann’s offered to help cover costs.

This is far from the first time that violence has erupted over condiments, so we can only hope that international diners and those working in hospitality will stay safe.