man-shot-by-his-dog-while-lying-in-bed-with-his-girlfriend

Dog parents are well aware that it’s irresistibly difficult to tell your fur baby not to join you in bed when it’s time to call it a night. As soon as those trademark puppy eyes hit you, there’s no going back.

Well, perhaps this story out of Tennessee will have you second guess the next time your pup jumps on your bed… or at least remind you to be aware of your surroundings.

A man was shot in his left thigh while lying down after his dog jumped onto his bed and accidentally made contact with a loaded gun. According to Fox affiliate WREG, Jerald Kirkwood’s one-year-old pit bull named Oreo (aw!) got her paw stuck in the trigger guard, resulting in the bullet being fired into his leg.

A woman was also in the bed but not harmed. The outlet does report it was an acquaintance of Kirkwood, and the second he was grazed, she got up, took the gun, and left. The victim was transported to a local Memphis hospital with non-critical injuries, fortunately.

I have a lot of questions regarding this bizarre story. Why in the world was there a loaded gun just chilling in the bed? There are just way too many things that can go wrong in that situation considering two people crammed on a bed alongside a dog. Second, the outlet makes it sound like the woman immediately left the second the gun went off. That seems kind of fishy?

There’s not much more information presented in this accidental firing. The reporter visited the house and said Oreo was at the house but the victim was not—presumably he was still in the hospital. There’s also no update on the friend who left the scene.

The good news, though, is that the dog is described as “really friendly” so don’t let this dumb mistake by his owner suggest otherwise.

Accidental firing injuries are not uncommon in the States. Accurate numbers are difficult to assess being that many don’t get reported, but according to the Colorado Department of Health, there are approximately 27,000 unintentional firearm injuries and around 500 deaths as a result.

Thankfully this freak accident involving the dog only ended with a grazing.