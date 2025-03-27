Man Spent $46,000 on Plastic Surgeries to Look Like an ‘Instagram Filter’

One man spent a whopping $46,335.30 on plastic surgeries so he could look like an Instagram model.

In this economy?!

Dale-Saint Cullen, 31, from England, said he’s become “addicted to chasing a certain look.” It all started with a nose job in 2019, but it’s escalated so far that he’s now had nearly 10 procedures done to address his “major insecurities.”

Previously, Cullen weighed 315 pounds and had a receding hairline that he felt “weren’t a serious problem until the rise of social media.”

I think we all can relate to feeling the need to “fix” ourselves as if being and looking like a human isn’t enough.

For his surgeries, Cullen has traveled 24,00 miles and taken 10 trips abroad to Turkey and Poland. He’s sought out procedures like a chin implant, liposuction, jaw reconstruction, full hair transplant, teeth crowning, and full body contouring, SWNS reported, per The Post.

“Every time I was on that flight abroad, I would show doctors and surgeons filtered pictures on Instagram,” he told the outlet. “That’s how I wanted to look. I was sucked into this vicious cycle of perfection.”

It’s a devastating reality for many of us. Many costly surgeries have become normal “maintenance work” to some, especially with the rise of influencer culture.

Of course, everyone is entitled to do what feels right for themselves and their bodies. But others struggle with the pressure of “keeping up,” so to speak, with such beauty standards.

“Social media made me want fuller lips, fuller hair, and perfect teeth, and it wasn’t until I had it all done that I realized it wasn’t how they looked in real life,” Cullen told SWNS.

“I don’t regret any of the surgeries I’ve had done,” he clarified, “just the reasons behind it. And I want to warn others about the reality of going under the knife.”

Cullen spoke of his surgeries as though they were addictive substances, stating that he “went on a complete surgery purge.”

This led to him spending over $46,000 in an attempt to improve his appearance.

“I spent so much time, money, and energy on chasing that perfect look, it’s crazy,” he said.

For those who share similar feelings of wanting to undergo such surgeries, “make sure you do your research first and make sure you’re doing it for the right reasons,” Cullen said.