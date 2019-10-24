A Man Stabbed His Wife Because He Was Offended by Her Facebook Post

Toxic masculinity strikes again in this case of a man in Bali, Indonesia who allegedly stabbed his wife over a Facebook post.



I Ketut Gede Ariasta, 28, allegedly stabbed his wife Ni Gusti Ayu Sriasih, 21, in a boarding house in Depansar on Thursday, Oct. 17 after she compared divorcees and married women in a post, Coconuts reported.

The wife said divorcees look good because they can focus on themselves, whereas wives are filthy, wrinkled, and disheveled “as it is the effect of husbands not giving them enough money to take care of themselves.”

“The suspect was offended by a post that the victim uploaded on Facebook, which was perceived as belittling the suspect and therefore angering him,” Josina Lambiombir, Head of the Women and Child Protection Unit (PPA) at the Denpasar Police told local reporters.

The furious husband went to his estranged wife’s boarding house after seeing the post to give her a piece of his mind, busting open the door to her room where they argued.

He then allegedly took a knife out from his bag and stabbed his wife twice, leaving her to bleed and locking the room from the outside so she couldn’t leave.

According to the Depansar Police’s Facebook post, the boarding house owner contacted the victim’s family and brought her to the Bali Med Hospital. She sustained punctures on her ribs and back and is still in critical condition. The husband has been arrested.

The couple married in 2015 but have been living separately since splitting in June. They have two children aged 4 and 1; both are with the wife’s parents.

The suspect faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of IDR30 million ($2,137) for violating Indonesia’s Elimination of Domestic Violence Law.

