Man Threatens To Stab Himself With a Screwdriver

Close to Diwali this year and the apocalypse for Delhi’s lungs, the Supreme Court refused to inflict a nationwide blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers, though it imposed timing restrictions on burning firecrackers on Diwali, New Year and Christmas. Soon, though, illegal cracker shops spawned all across the country, leading to a game of chicken with local police.

Things took a filmic turn in Punjab’s Ludhiana earlier this month though, where a famous cracker firm was busted with tax evasion. According to a report, a team of the anti-evasion wing of the Central GST commissionerate raided the residence of the firm, which is one of the biggest in the region.

During the raid, an elder of the family refused to leave his bed and threatened to commit suicide by taking a screwdriver to his chest. Kaafi dramatic. When he was finally taken away, the authorities checked his bed and recovered Rs 65 lakh in cold cash.

Other members of the family tried to disrupt investigation, but the authorities reportedly “held on to their nerves” and seized nearly Rs 90 lakh in hard cash, one of the highest seizers of hard cash by the central government in the region.