Man Tosses His Penis Out of Car Window During Car Chase With Police

A Tennessee man allegedly flung his own severed penis out of his car window during a police chase last week—and said voices on the radio told him to do it in order to save the world.

Tyson Gilbert, 39, had parked his car partially blocking the highway when police first approached him in Dowelltown. After the cops hit their lights to pull him over, he took off.

The chase involved multiple police departments and two branches of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to Newsweek.

At some point during the chase, he ditched his own dick out of the window of his Honda Accord like a banana on a Mario Kart track.

“Gilbert opened the door to his vehicle, where the trooper observed Gilbert was bleeding from an alleged self-inflicted wound. Gilbert shut the vehicle’s door and sped away,” according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.

“When I pulled up behind him and turned my lights on he took off and refused to stop. He was all over the road the whole time,” Bobby Johnson of the Tennessee Highway Patrol told Tennessee news station WJLE. “He turned off on Old Liberty Road and came to a stop. He opened his door. He was naked and covered in blood. He then shut his door and kept driving.”



A THP spokesperson told Motherboard that they couldn’t confirm the state of the man’s penis, or whether anyone found it on the road and took it to the hospital for him, because of HIPAA privacy laws.

Police deployed two sets of tire spikes to try to stop him, but he drove through both and kept going, eventually running on just rims. The total chase lasted for nearly 30 miles, until police boxed Gilbert in. He asked for medical attention, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.