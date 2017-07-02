Man Tweets at KFC for a Year Until They Bring Back His Favorite Dish

Social media can be a powerful tool. It’s launched (successful and not-so successful) protests of companies the internet frivolously deems evil and even started revolutions. But today we’re concerned one man’s own Twitter-launched revolution.

Behold, the story of an individual who, through the unflinching persistence of an over-privileged toddler, changed an international franchise. Not to reverse an injustice. Or to collectivize the proletariat. But to bring back Hot Devil Drumlets.

This modern-age hero achieved victory by tweeting on the regular to KFC Singapore at every opportunity he could for more than a year, proving once again that persistence beats resistance.

The dish in question first disappeared from the KFC Singapore menu without explanation in 2014. But reports suggest that they had actually been discontinued and reintroduced before in 2010.



Seven years later, one man took it upon his own shoulders to get them reintroduced a second time.

So, it was with historical precedent that this man, Twitter handle of @farthestofhans, began his Tweeting onslaught back in 2016. At every opportunity, he responded to KFC tweets of all kinds with requests to bring back the drumlets.

He also may or may not be related to the Facebook page dedicated to the return of his favorite chicken.



But his unrelenting tirade was finally met with reward when he received personal messages from the Colonel himself, saying KFC was planning to send him the first pre-release order of the coveted Hot Devil Drumlets.

According to Mashable, Farhan said, “My first reaction [to this was] nah, this has to be fake…because my close friends know I love fried chicken.

“So I clicked KFC’s profile and [saw that it was real] I was just stunned. I mean they actually noticed the tweets and made an effort to contact me,” he said.

According to Farhan, KFC will be sending him a box of the drumlets next Wednesday, before it is due to “relaunch islandwide.”

A spokesperson from KFC confirmed that the company did in fact, recognize Farhan’s tweets.



With a (nearly) unslakable hunger for change and Hot Devil Drumlets, one man found he could change the world—or at least the KFC menu. Thank you sir?