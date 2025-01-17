Man Was Allegedly Fired Over His Wife’s Porn Career. Now He Can Sue for It.

Imagine losing your job because your wife is in the porn business?

That was the case for one Texas man, Russ Kirby. Kirby was allegedly let go from his job at a Lexus dealership when it was discovered by coworkers that his significant other was creating adult content.

According to Auto News, a recent ruling by a judge states that the man can sue the company for a wrongful firing. He was let go more than two years ago, so the man has been waiting a long time for this moment.

There are a lot of details from court documents, but let’s address the elephant in the room: what a narc this dude’s former coworker is. Apparently, when this coworker came across the wife’s content on a variety of outlets, including OnlyFans and PornHub, he brought screenshots to higher-ups at the dealership.

Management fired Kirby because it was “an environment where people don’t want to work with him.” That’s pretty ridiculous, right? I can’t imagine being so bothered by what one of my coworker’s spouses does on their own that I’d report it to HR.

The dealership mentioned that the sharing of his wife’s content became an issue within the workplace and violated its standards and conduct.

The suit does go on to mention that the primary reason behind the firing isn’t likely what his wife was doing behind closed doors, but out of retaliation for him once speaking out about perceived discriminatory practices.

From an outsider’s perspective, it sounds as though this employer was already over this guy and may have seen the discovery of his wife’s pornographic content as the perfect time to let him go without them having to pin it on something else simply because they didn’t agree with him.

Who knows. It sounds like a judge and jury will be figuring out all of that soon enough.