Man Who Showed Father’s Decapitated Head in a YouTube Video Charged With Terrorism

The Pennsylvania man who decapitated his father and displayed his head in a YouTube video in which he called for violence against government workers has been charged with terrorism.

After allegedly killing his father, Justin Mohn, 32, filmed a 14-minute video in which he displayed the head in a bag and called for people to kill federal employees. He posted the video to YouTube under the name “Mohn’s Militia—Call to Arms for American Patriots.”

“This is the head of Mike Mohn,” he says as he holds up the head, “a federal employee of over 20 years, and my father.”

Police believe Mohn shot his father to death before beheading the corpse. The DA’s office says records show he purchased the gun he used on the day before the murder. He was arrested 100 miles away from his home, in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, where he was apprehended after jumping the fence surrounding a National Guard Training Facility. He was arrested with a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm pistol.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has now filed terrorism charges against Mohn. In a press release, the DA office said when they arrested Mohn they found him with a USB drive on which police found a folder titled “fucked up shit.”

“Inside of that folder, [police] observed another folder titled ‘us army improvised munitions handbook,’” reads the criminal complaint against Mohn. “That folder included several pictures of Federal Buildings along with instructions appearing to show the steps needed to make an explosive device.”

When police searched Mohn’s home they found his father’s head in a cooking pot and a blood-stained computer Mohn used to upload the video to multiple platforms. The video was removed within less than a day but has nonetheless spread extensively across the internet, particularly on the website X, where keyword restrictions were necessary to halt its spread.

In the video, Mohn gives a speech that isn’t dissimilar to what you’d hear from many on the far right. In it he rails against President Joe Biden, a “communist takeover of America,” and “far-left woke mobs.” He bemoans that the “federal government has declared war on America’s citizens” and that “America is rotting from the inside, as far-left woke mobs ravage our once prosperous country.” He also claims that the government is working alongside undocumented immigrants, the LGBTQ community, Black Lives Matter, and Antifa to destroy the United States.

He then calls for “patriots” to fight back. If convicted, Mohn could face life in prison. (Pennsylvania law does carry the death sentence for first degree murder, but no one has been executed for it since 1999 and politicians just started the process to abolish it.)

“All federal employees are to be killed on site,” he said. “All FBI, IRS, and other federal law enforcement offices, as well as federal courthouses, are to be sieged around the country… Earn your place in heaven by sending a traitor to hell early.”

Mohn had an extensive online footprint which included having several albums up on Spotify and a collection of self-published books. His latest publication was an essay called “America’s Coming Bloody Revolution.” Mohn was seemingly involved in several lawsuits against the government that focused on affirmative action; he argued the government harmed him by allowing him to take out student loans and affirmative action prevented him from finding work. In the video where he displays his father’s head, Mohn mentions the judge who dismissed his lawsuit by name, gives out his address, and calls for a $100,000 bounty on the “heads of all federal judges.”

Mohn is facing charges for “first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, possession of an instrument of crime, three counts of terrorism, two additional counts of possession of an instrument of crime, and one count each of robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal use of a communication facility, terroristic threats, and defiant trespassing.”

He is being held without bail.