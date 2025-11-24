Man Wins ‘Lying Flat’ Contest After Bed Rotting for 33 Hours

Some competitions require endurance, grit, and mental fortitude. This one required the ability to stay horizontal without giving up or peeing anywhere but your diaper.

In Baotou City, Inner Mongolia, 240 people gathered in a shopping center for a “lying flat” contest, a real event inspired by the tang ping mindset that celebrates opting out of the grind and choosing the lowest possible stress level.

As the South China Morning Post reported, the rules were strict. Contestants could kill time on their phones, eat takeout, or flip through a book, but standing, sitting, or heading to the bathroom ended the run. Rolling was fine. Leaving the mattress was game over. The longest lie-down won.

Attrition was fast. In just 24 hours, 186 participants left, leaving behind a dwindling group of determined competitors. Many wore diapers to avoid being disqualified. The organizers made things harder by introducing minor challenges. By the 30-hour mark, a handful were still in the game.

At 33 hours and 9 minutes, three contestants were still holding on to their mattresses. Two minutes later, one more dropped out.

The final showdown lasted roughly twenty minutes. At 33 hours and 35 minutes, one contestant reached the limit and tapped out. The last person lying was a 23-year-old man who said he joined only because his girlfriend sent him the link. “I did not do much preparation. In the middle of the competition, I thought of giving up. But my girlfriend told me to carry on,” he told the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald.

He won 3,000 yuan, around 420 bucks. Second and third place received 2,000 and 1,000 yuan. The champion said he planned to use the money for a hotpot dinner to thank the friends who showed up mid-competition with food and drinks while he stayed glued to the mattress.

The event became an online sensation. According to local media, the livestream drew around 10 million viewers and more than eight million comments. One person bragged that they could manage seventy hours with enough phone chargers. Another asked what many of us are thinking, “What is the point of this contest?”

Maybe the point is simple. In a world obsessed with productivity, someone winning prize money for lying down shows everyone that rest can be its own sport. And it’s a profitable one, too.