Manchester City Fans Punched and Attacked “Indiscriminately” By Spanish Police at the Bernabeu

In the aftermath of Manchester City’s Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, footage has emerged of City fans being punched and attacked by police inside the Bernabeu.

The clip, filmed by a fan, shows a small number supporters being ejected from their seats by security staff. As they reach the exits, policemen throw heavy punches at their heads and chests. Scuffles ensue, as the fans either retreat or attempt to shield themselves from the attack.

While the origins of the incident are unclear, the footage seems to corroborate widespread reports of heavy handed policing inside and outside the stadium. A report by the Manchester Evening News suggests the police were striking people “indiscriminately” with batons on their way into the Bernabeu.

The MEN quote one fan, who asked not to be named, as saying: “Our friend asked if we would get [to the game] in time. Next second he’s getting thrown into a gate.

“Batons were out and people [were] getting thrown [about]. There were 3,000 City fans in shorts and T-shirts, met by hundreds of police in riot gear. You can’t even see their faces as they are wearing masks. So OTT.

“Everyone [was] in good spirits. Not a bit of violence, yet treated like English hooligans as we are football fans.”

The supporter added that one of his friends had been left limping after being hit across the legs with a baton. “We see our friend getting hit and thrown [about], so obviously [we] walk over with our hands in the air saying can we just find out what the problem is.

“We had our tickets taken and even my passport. We are thrown further down the queue without tickets. We got our stuff back, and we’re told we can’t see our friend. We got further abuse going into the ground in totally separate incidents. I mean literally the scuff of my shirt being held.”

Other supporters reportedly claimed that Spanish police had used kettling tactics prior to the start of the match, and that some fans weren’t let into the ground until 20 minutes after kick off.

This is not the first time Spanish police have been accused of police brutality by English football fans.

There were similar confrontations between police and supporters before a group stage match between City and Real Madrid in 2012. Heavy handed policing has also been reported at Europa League matches and international friendlies in recent years.