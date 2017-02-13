Manchester Post-Punk Is Alive and Well on Dutch Uncles’ ‘Big Balloon’, Thank You Very Much

Photo by Sebastian Matthes



Indie rock’s place in mainstream music is in a precarious place. Each guitar riff seems to be begging for relevancy; trying to remind us of the ways a traditional four or five piece band could stir us up enough to let loose on the dance floor or thoughtfully challenge ourselves. Yet, good indie rock looks at that looming question of relevance square in the eye and asks how it can push itself forward. On their fifth record, Big Balloon, Manchester’s Dutch Uncles swerve toward a funkier art-rock approach; still on the heels of David Bowie, with a little David Byrne, and added touch of contemporaries Franz Ferdinand. It’s not subtle, it’s soaring, which is it what makes it good. “I doubt the bands at the top will ever push anything forward, they’ll just get cozy like the Kaiser Chiefs and make an album/do a tour when they want some money,” says Dutch Uncles lead singer Duncan Wallis. “But I’m not sure what the flourishing underground troupes will do to separate themselves from the situation other than politely decline the shortsighted offers handed down from the top. Hopefully they’ll do just that.”

Big Balloon is a classically twitchy art-rock; breathy on “Hiccup,” fast-paced and earnest on “Baskin’” before launching into the swelling ballad-esque “Achameleon.” It would seem too easy to simply cite the group’s influences of Bowie or Kate Bush (which they happily do) but Big Balloon is more nuanced than just the big names of the 80s. Each song sounds like a tribute to something the band loved from the genre’s heyday; dedicating itself to production and composition of a good song, narrowing their focus on the singular rather than a narrative or cohesive piece. On title track “Big Balloon” one is most struck by the deft bass intro that steadies the track through its entirety; the synths on “Sink”; “Combo Box” moves between taut riffs; and “Oh Yeah” is more a power pop track than a rock song. This allows for some flexibility and experimentation on the part of the group. “Our last two albums had been very stiff in a narrative sense and, in some cases, you needed to listen to one song to make sense of another. So this time around we wanted ten separate entities that also complimented each other,” says Wallis.

Big Balloon is out February 17th via Memphis Industries, but listen to a premiere stream of it below and see where you can catch them live:



Dutch Uncles Tour Dates

18 Feb. – Manchester, Low Four Studio, Piccadilly Records Out Store

20 Feb. – Nottingham, Rough Trade In Store

21 Feb. – London, Rough Trade East In Store

22 Feb. – Bristol, Rise In Store

01 March – Edinburgh, Electric Circus

02 March – Newcastle, The Cluny

03 March – Leeds, The Wardrobe

04 March – Nottingham, Bodega

06 March – Birmingham, Hare and Hounds

07 March – Sheffield, The Plug

08 March – Oxford, O2 Academy2

09 March – Bristol, Fleece

11 March – Brighton, The Haunt

12 March – Southampton, Talking Heads

13 March – London, Village Underground

15 March – Manchester, Dancehouse Theatre

27 Jul – 30 Jul 2017 – Hertfordshire, Standon Calling Festival

Sarah MacDonald is a staff writer for Noisey Canada. Follow her on Twitter.