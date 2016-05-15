Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Game Postponed Due to Suspicious Package

The moment it was announced at Old Trafford that the match had been abandoned pic.twitter.com/tnMsOxFXbR
— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) May 15, 2016
The final day of the 2015 – 2016 Premier League Season proved a legitimate fright for Manchester United and Bournemouth fans and players after a suspicious package was discovered in Old Trafford. Initially, the kickoff was delayed, but the game itself was ultimately postponed due to security threats.
Police evacuated the stadium and dispatched bomb-sniffing dogs into the Northwest section of Old Trafford—the Sir Alex Ferguson stands—after players were rushed off the field mid-warm ups.
UPDATE (in EST):
(10:55am)
The Sun reporter Neil Ashton told NBC Sports that the bomb squad has been dispatched and that there will likely be a controlled explosion in the stands. According to soccer journalist Andy Mitten, the suspect package is cellphone-related.
(11:38am)
The device was allegedly found in a toilet, and was a “phone attached to pipe with wires hanging from it.”
The Associated Press also reported that European security officials have picked up talk of threats to stadiums recently.
A European security official says the suspicious item at Old Trafford coincided with increased chatter about threats to sports stadiums and other targets which would draw considerable crowds.
This said, leaving a package like this runs counter to tactics seen recently by extremists and the official said “many times these things amount to hoaxes.
The official said “the terror threat level associated with Irish dissidents has been raised recently due to credible threats we’ve been monitoring.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak about ongoing investigations.
Last week, British officials raised the threat level regarding a possible attack on the mainland by Irish Republican dissidents, upping the threat level from “moderate” to “substantial.” That means an attack was viewed as a “strong possibility.”
(11:55am)
There has been a controlled explosion.
(2:50pm)
After detonation, the device was deemed not viable, despite appearing “incredibly lifelike” by Greater Manchester Police.