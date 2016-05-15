Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Game Postponed Due to Suspicious Package

The moment it was announced at Old Trafford that the match had been abandoned pic.twitter.com/tnMsOxFXbR

— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) May 15, 2016

The final day of the 2015 – 2016 Premier League Season proved a legitimate fright for Manchester United and Bournemouth fans and players after a suspicious package was discovered in Old Trafford. Initially, the kickoff was delayed, but the game itself was ultimately postponed due to security threats.

Kick-off is delayed at Old Trafford after a suspect package was found in the North West Quadrant. Police are inspecting, more to follow.

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 15, 2016

BREAKING: #MUNBOU has been abandoned due to safety fears at Old Trafford. #afcb #MUFC

— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 15, 2016

Police evacuated the stadium and dispatched bomb-sniffing dogs into the Northwest section of Old Trafford—the Sir Alex Ferguson stands—after players were rushed off the field mid-warm ups.

Basically the whole of Old Trafford stood on the forecourt. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/VOxUDKmbqj

— Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) May 15, 2016

UPDATE (in EST):

(10:55am)

The Sun reporter Neil Ashton told NBC Sports that the bomb squad has been dispatched and that there will likely be a controlled explosion in the stands. According to soccer journalist Andy Mitten, the suspect package is cellphone-related.

Told by reliable sources that bomb squad in attendance at OT. Relates to mobile phone device. Might have to carry out controlled explosion.

— Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) May 15, 2016

Old Trafford evacuation: I’m told army bomb disposal squad has been scrambled

— John Scheerhout (@johnscheerhout) May 15, 2016

(11:38am)

The device was allegedly found in a toilet, and was a “phone attached to pipe with wires hanging from it.”

Text. Package was a phone attached to pipe with wires hanging from it”. Found by customer in toilet. From guy who found it.

— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 15, 2016

The Associated Press also reported that European security officials have picked up talk of threats to stadiums recently.

A European security official says the suspicious item at Old Trafford coincided with increased chatter about threats to sports stadiums and other targets which would draw considerable crowds.

This said, leaving a package like this runs counter to tactics seen recently by extremists and the official said “many times these things amount to hoaxes.

The official said “the terror threat level associated with Irish dissidents has been raised recently due to credible threats we’ve been monitoring.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak about ongoing investigations.

Last week, British officials raised the threat level regarding a possible attack on the mainland by Irish Republican dissidents, upping the threat level from “moderate” to “substantial.” That means an attack was viewed as a “strong possibility.”

(11:55am)

There has been a controlled explosion.

Latest update: A controlled explosion has just been carried out within the stadium by bomb disposal experts at Old Trafford. More to follow.

— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 15, 2016

(2:50pm)

After detonation, the device was deemed not viable, despite appearing “incredibly lifelike” by Greater Manchester Police.

Bomb disposal experts carried out controlled explosion at Old Trafford on what is described as incredibly lifelike explosive device…

— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 15, 2016