​Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Has Made Critics “eat Their Balls”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic finished off the calendar year having scored 50 goals in 2016 over time spent with two teams, including 17 times for Manchester United. Such production in the British Premier League should prove the 35-year-old’s value to any doubters after coming over from Paris-St. Germain, Ibrahimovic said.

Only, that’s not quite how Ibrahimovic put it, as quoted by The Guardian, ahead of United’s match against West Ham on Monday.

“I came to the Premier League and everyone thought it would not be possible but, like always, I make them eat their balls.”

Eat. Their. Balls. That’s a lot to digest. Is it Swedish for “eating crow”?

Asked to explain this, the 35-year-old said: “It gives me a lot of energy, trust me. A lot of energy because they get paid to talk shit and I get paid to play with my feet, that’s how I enjoy it.”

A great quote, if a bit visually troublesome, but also typical of Zlatan, who has said some outrageous things through the years, including:

“What Carew does with a football, I can do with an orange,” after John Carew, retired Norwegian soccer great, said that some of Ibrahimovic’s skills were “pointless.”

“Zlatan doesn’t do auditions,” after a move to Arsenal fell through because they wanted him to try out.

“Absolutely not. I have ordered a plane. It is much faster,” after reports surfaced of him buying a Porsche.

“We’re looking for an apartment. If we don’t find anything, then I’ll probably just buy just buy the hotel,” on the frustration he and his wife endured trying to find a place to live in Paris.

“First, I went left and he did too. Then I went right and he did too. Then I went left again and he went to buy a hot dog,” on the futile defensive efforts of Liverpool’s Stephane Henchoz.

He’s also said some regrettably ignorant things on occasion. Mostly, however, pretty funny. Including this feast of the testicles.