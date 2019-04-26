Meet Manipur’s YouTube Sensation: Gems Chongtham

Welcome to the world of Gems Chongtham – a renowned personality from Imphal, Manipur in India. His rock-rap fusion music, silky hair and unmistakable persona have garnered him an established local fanbase, and he performs for them multiple times a day in his hometown. Gems wasn’t always on the road to stardom, however. At a young age he tried becoming a doctor, painter, and even an archer, but the second he hit the stage he knew he wasn’t turning back. Gem’s K-pop stylings make him wildly popular with younger audiences in Manipur, where Korean entertainment has become the main source of inspiration after an almost 20 year-long ban on Bollywood in the state.

