Breathe a Sigh of Relief About the Positive with Mannequin Pussy’s “Emotional High”

If you’re even a little bit familiar with Mannequin Pussy, their latest song “Emotional High” from upcoming album Romantic is going to throw you off a little bit. It’s a sanguine track all about celebrating the good ass friendships life can present you with. Not that celebration or happiness is exactly off-brand for the band, but it’s not exactly commonplace either.

“It’s so genuinely full of warmth because I am appreciative of the people in my life, and I can’t believe they’re there,” vocalist and guitarist Marisa Dabice told me over the phone. Sometimes you don’t know how to tell people in your life that you love them, and music is a chance to do that. It’s in such an emotionally dense record it’s this standalone song that’s the most telling of the things you need when you’re in the middle of a bunch of darkness. ‘Emotional High’ is that gratitude for my people song.”

Mannequin Pussy is now Marisa Dabice, Thanasi Paul on guitar, Kaleen Reading on drums and Colins Regisford on bass. Their new record, Romantic, is out October 28 on Tiny Engines, and it fucking rips. Preorder it here.

