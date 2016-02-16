Manny Pacquiao Calls Homosexuals “Worse Than Animals,” Later Apologizes

Manny Pacquiao has been a congressman in the Philippines since 2010 and recently announced that he would be running for a seat in the senate. Pacquiao is also a religious man, a convert to Evangelical Protestantism who grew up Catholic. After his loss to Juan Manuel Marquez in 2012, Pacquiao’s mother blamed the knockout on his conversion. Before that fight, Pacquiao found himself mired in a controversy when he gave an interview in which he voiced his disagreement with President Barack Obama’s position on gay marriage. That article also included a bible verse—Leviticus 20:13, in which homosexuality is supposedly punishable by death—that was mistakenly attributed to Pacquiao.

While that quote was not his, this one is:

“It’s common sense,” he said. “Do you see animals mating with the same sex? Animals are better because they can distinguish male from female. If men mate with men and women mate with women they are worse than animals.”

Now, maybe we have different ideas about what sense is “common,” but I’ve seen videos where a dog can’t seem to navigate carrying a fucking stick through an open gate, so consider me unimpressed by the wisdom of the animal kingdom.

Pacquiao made the comments during his Senate campaign, in which he is running on a conservative Christian campaign and has also opposed a law that provides free condoms to the poor. After he was swiftly criticized by several high profile members of the LGBT community, Pacquiao backtracked from his “animals” comparison, but stood fast to his biblically-informed opposition to same sex marriage.

The caption to the video reads:

I’m sorry for hurting people by comparing homosexuals to animals. Please forgive me for those I’ve hurt. I still stand on my belief that I’m against same sex marriage because of what the Bible says, but I’m not condemning LGBT. I love you all with the love of the Lord. God Bless you all and I’m praying for you.

So, good news, LGBT humans: Manny Pacquiao is praying for you.

