​Manny Pacquiao Has No Idea What Jeff Horn Even Looks Like

Many are calling it the biggest fight in Australian boxing history (if it goes ahead) but Filipino boxing legend, Manny Pacquiao doesn’t even know what his Australian opponent, Jeff Horn looks like, let alone how he fights.

“I can’t say if he’s really ready. I didn’t see his style, I didn’t see his face yet,” Pacquiao told Fox Sports of the 28 year old former-school teacher.

Horn, who was introduced to boxing after signing up for self-defence classes in a bid to ward off bullies, is the number two contender for Pacquiao’s (59-6-2) WBO belt. Should the fight go ahead it will likely take place at Suncorp Stadium, Queensland, in late April. But organisers must first come up with a better offer than the $US7million currently on the table for Pacquiao.

Horn’s (16-0-1) last start knockout win over South African veteran Ali Funeka opened the door for the potential fight with Pacquiao. One of the judges on that night, however, Bruce Mctavish, a 76 year old Kiwi who lives in the Phillipines, told the Manila Times Horn would be a “mismatch” for Pacquiao, also saying he has “no real talent” and will likely be knocked out by the third or fourth round.

“To tell you the truth, Horn is a very nice kid, former schoolteacher, clean cut, a good boxer, but he has no real talent. He may have won by a knockout against the other guy and did it pretty well, but I think he’s too young and raw for Manny,” he said.



Horn, who is ten years Pacquiao’s junior, says the Filipino great has lost between “five and ten percent” of his ability since his prime, which might open the door for a boil over victory.

“Manny is still a great fighter — one of the greatest boxers ever but I feel I have the skills to beat him. He’s 38 and I’m 28. He’s slipped a little from his very best and I think now is a great time to challenge him,” Horn told Fox Sports.