Manuel Lanzini Chips in Lovely Goal for West Ham

Manuel Lanzini gave West Ham a brief 1-0 lead over Everton in the first half at Upton Park with a wonderful bit of finesse. Moses Ashikodi had a go of it from the far corner of the penalty area and it deflected off a couple defenders before the ball eventually wound up in an empty spot right in front of the goal. Lanzini tracked it down, settled it, and just curled inside the top corner of the net with a pretty little chip shot. Everton defenders expected another rocket it seems, so it sailed over everyone and Tim Howard could not get his hands on it.

Romelu Lukaku evened the score at 1-1 in the 43rd minute and that’s where it stands at halftime.

