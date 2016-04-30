Manute Bol’s 6’11” Son Throws Down Nasty Between-the-Legs Dunk, Mid-Game

You could almost call Manute Bol’s son Bol Bol short if you wanted to. That is, compared to his late father, who stood at 7’7″. But let’s not split hairs, and just admit that 6’11” is quite something. (He may even have some growing to do….) Bol Bol isn’t taking his advantages for granted, as the high schooler can ball—as seen here with the spindliest between-the-legs dunk you’ll see in a minute.

Bol Bol is in the 2018 class for Bishop Miege High School near Kansas City, and is considered to be a five-star recruit by NBA scouts. Obviously, he’s got an advantage when it comes to dunking, rebounding, shot blocking, and defending, but according to Ballislife’s Scott Comeau, he can shoot, pass and handle a ball much better than his teammates.

Take a look at some of his other highlights from January:

Even if he has only a drop of his father’s charisma and charitable spirit in him, then clearly we’ve got an all around winner on our hands here.