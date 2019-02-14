Maple Cheddar Biscuits and Gravy Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the biscuits:

4 ¾ cups|702 grams all-purpose flour

6 ½ teaspoons|29 grams baking powder

1 ¼ teaspoons|8 grams baking soda

¼ cup|46 grams granulated sugar

2 teaspoons|8 grams kosher salt

424 grams unsalted butter, cubed and frozen

1 cup|216 grams buttermilk

⅔ cup|168 grams maple syrup

1 egg, lightly beaten

for the sausage gravy:

3 ½ ounces|100 grams ground breakfast sausage

4 tablespoons|½ stick unsalted butter

1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

½ medium Spanish onion, finely chopped

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 ½ cups|592 ml whole milk

1 ½ teaspoons sherry vinegar

sambal oelek, to taste

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

to serve:

¼ cup|60 ml white vinegar

4 large eggs

hot sauce, to serve

chopped chives, for garnish

Directions

Make the biscuits: Mix all of the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Using your hands, mix the butter into the dry ingredients until pea-sized crumbles form. In a small bowl, mix the buttermilk and maple syrup, then add it to the flour mixture until just combined. On a piece of 12-inch-by-17-inch parchment paper, pat the biscuit dough to the size of the paper, about 1-inch thick. Roll to make uniform, then make a 3-fold. (Fold left side ⅓ of the way towards the middle, then the right side over the middle.) Pat the biscuits to about 1 ½-inches thick, then cut into 2 ½-inch squares. Divide the biscuits between 2 parchment paper-lined baking sheets and freeze for 1 hour. Heat the oven to 350°F. Brush the biscuits with the egg and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and brush each biscuit with the remaining maple syrup and sprinkle with the cheddar cheese. Bake an additional 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the biscuits are golden. Make the gravy: In a large saucepan over medium-high, cook the sausage, breaking it up into smaller pieces using a wooden spoon, until crispy, 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sausage to a bowl and set aside. Add the butter to melt, then stir in the pepper and onion. Cook until soft, 4 minutes, then stir in the flour. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, then gradually stir in the milk while whisking constantly. Cook until thick, about 3 to 4 minutes, then stir in the sausage. Stir in the vinegar and season with the sambal, salt, and pepper. Keep warm. Poach the eggs: Bring a medium saucepan of water to a low simmer over medium. Add in the white vinegar and, using a spoon, create a whirlpool in the water. Crack your eggs, one at a time, and cook until the white is set but the yolk is still runny, about 2 ½ minutes. Using a slotted spoon, carefully transfer the eggs to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt and pepper. To serve, place 2 biscuits on two separate plates. Top each with gravy and 2 eggs. Serve with the hot sauce.

From: Cheesy Biscuits and Sausage Gravy Will Make You the Hero of Homemade Breakfast

