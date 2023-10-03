The Best Marathon Essentials, According to #RunTok

Marathon season is upon us. The New York City Marathon is about a month away, while the Chicago Marathon is this weekend. It’s fitting that we’ve also entered spooky season, because long-distance running has me shook with the endurance needed to sustain those races. The mileage, mental stamina, and unwanted blisters wear me down literally and figuratively. The whole running community gets it, and whenever I need some emotional support I look to #RunTok.

You can’t just wake up one morning and be ready to run 13.1 or 26.2 miles. It takes months of preparation with the right workouts, gear, and routine. I’ve been running for a few years now, and still don’t find myself mentally ready to run a half marathon. Having the right essentials helps, though, and I love getting inspiration from what running influencers are using. I’ve racked up a lot of running gear recommendations over the years and discovered which are the best marathon essentials. Nothing should stop you from being a speed demon, and the gems I found will make your marathon experience as smooth as possible.

Nathan’s SpeedDraw Plus Insulated Flask

Although you shouldn’t be glugging water while running or racing, taking small sips is key to staying hydrated during high-intensity exercise. Holding a water bottle is a true pain in the ass while getting miles in, but the Nathan SpeedDraw Plus Insulated Flask has an adjustable no-slip hand strap for easy handling. It’s designed to keep fluids cooler for 20% longer and even has a large pocket to store your smartphone.

Hoka shoes

It’s not a running gear roundup without Hoka. Marathoners, hobby joggers, walkers, and even nurses all love the brand for its ultra-comfortable supportive cushioning. It’s not uncommon for runners to collect every style for different kinds of runs and purposes (if they’re true fans—I’m a prime example, as a certified Hoka shoe hoarder). The best models for distance running are the Bondi 8, Clifton 9, and Mach 5, while the Hopara is great for recovery.

SPIbelt’s Original Pocket Running Belt

The biggest challenge besides well, running, is storing your necessities. Running while holding a wallet, house keys, and phone is not enjoyable and will weigh you down. #RunTok loves the SPIbelt with its built-in phone pocket, expandable pocket for small essentials, and adjustable waist strap that can reach up to 47”.

Nuun’s Sport Hydration tablets

Running depletes electrolytes, so it’s important to restore what is lost for your health and to boost performance. When it comes to the best electrolyte powders and tablets, Nuun Sport Hydration is a popular choice, with a 4.5-star rating and over 19,000 reviews on Amazon. I personally use it all the time and have noticed a dramatic difference in my recovery. Each tube comes with 10 fruity tablets that you drop into water to create a slightly carbonated drink. One TikToker even turned the liquid into gummies—genius.

Garmin’s Forerunner series

If you’re a runner, you know what Garmin is. It may be just a smartwatch, but it’s a runner’s holy grail with its GPS and advanced training features. The Forerunner Series watches are among the most popular models, and I happen to own the 255. Besides accurately tracking pace, heart rate, and mileage, it offers training plans from a virtual coach for whatever event you’re training for. Other key features include up to 14 days worth of battery life, the ability to hold up to 500 downloaded songs, and sleep tracking.

Honey Stinger Energy Chews

Fueling on a run is honestly dreadful. Who on Earth wants to eat while in motion? Definitely not me, but it has to be done so you don’t bonk. Popping a gummy makes the process a bit easier, and #RunTok loves these Honey Stinger Energy Chews. Having taken them myself, they provide a quick, easily digestable energy boost to replenish glycogen stores for endurance sports. Think of it as candy for athletes.

Huma’s Chia Energy Gels

If you love chia pudding, Huma Chia Energy Gels are the sporty version. It’s 100% all-natural, made with fruit puree, powdered chia seeds, and brown rice syrup. Energy gels are known to not be the easiest to digest due to added funky ingredients, but I’ve tried these and can say with confidence they sit well. Some are fortified with caffeine for an additional boost, while all of them have about 23 grams of carbs for restoring energy during long runs.

Body Glide anti-chafe balm

If you’ve chafed before, you know how painful it can be. I’ve had friends complain about the irritation from their nips, armpits, and thighs rubbing against clothing or even their own skin (ouch!). Body Glide is an anti-chafing stick that uses coconut oil over petroleum so there’s no mess or transfer onto clothes.

Roka’s Matador Air Sunglasses

Running in the blinding sun is actually hell. Matt Choi, a TikTok-viral marathoner, loves the Roka Matador Air Sunglasses for runs. They come in groovy colorways with high-contrast lenses that cater to specific lighting and terrain conditions. They’re also sweat, fog, and fingerprint-resistant. (It’s also great to have the option to hide your face while you’re scowling as your limbs burn from logging all those miles.)

Now run like the wind.

