Marathon Is Going Free to Play for One Week in December

Bungie’s extraction shooter is making another play to pull in new players with a Marathon free to play week arriving at the start of Season 3.

Marathon OPen Play Week Coming December 8-December 15

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The next era of Marathon kicks off on December 8 with the start of the Symbiosis update. This is a major update for the game and includes phase one of the permanent PvE game mode.

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To help celebrate Season 3 and attract some Marathon-curious gamers, Bungie is hoping another Open Play Week that will invite anyone to check out the experience free of charge.

Bungie shared the news in a new official blog update:

“Just like we did at the start of Season 2, we want everyone to experience the new content coming to Marathon. It will be the perfect time to invite your friends not only to try the game, but to also help you get some Crew Up rewards.

During the Open Play Week from December 8 until December 15, players will be able to access and experience everything Symbiosis has to offer, including the new Expeditions PvE game mode, the new Bishop shell, the updated Perimeter map, and all the new gear and rewards. If you choose to purchase Marathon after Open Play Week is over, you will keep all the items and progression unlocked.”

Gamers who check out the game during Open Play Week and decide to commit to Destiny will need to purchase a copy of the game once the free to play window expires. It should be very interesting to see if the free to play promotion along with the big updates and changes help drive more players into the community this December.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Marathon and Bungie news and updates.

Marathon is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.