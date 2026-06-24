Marathon Plans To Draw In More Players With Experimental PvE Mode

Now that Destiny 2 is done receiving new content updates and there is no Destiny 3 in sight, Bungie is doing everything it can to keep the Marathon community engaged and thriving.

Marathon’s PvE Mode Arrives July 21

Marathon has a unique style, challenging combat, and has managed to carve our a niche appeal with its audience. Although there is definitely a core audience engaged in the game, Bungie is also making moves to try and make the experience more approachable and provide a variety of gameplay options that might appeal to a slightly wider audience.

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Once way that Bungie may be able to do that is by implementing a compelling PvE mode. With that in mind, Bungie is beginning to experiment with the new Vault Breaker mode when the mid-season update arrives on July 21.

In Vault Breaker, players can explore Cryo Archive as a crew, duo, or solo player, taking on a progressively challenging series of vaults. Grow stronger across multiple matches with progression that’s unique to Vault Breaker, and push towards the final vault and the mysterious entity within.

Vault Breaker requires a special Sponsored Kit to queue up, and any gear or items you find stay behind when you exfil. The exception to this is Vault Data. This new currency is found within vaults, and when extracted, can be exchanged for upgrades to your Vault Breaker Sponsored Kits as well as gear that can be used in other modes. This let’s you experience Cryo Archive without flooding the economy with low-risk, high-power Cryo loot.

Cradle Evolution System

Additionally, the mid-season update is also bringing the first iteration of the Cradle Evolution system.

Upon maxing out your Cradle, you’ll now be able to reset back to zero to earn one additional maximum Energy point and unlock unique cosmetics, including multiple Runner shell styles. These cosmetics will be available later in the season, but if you unlock them ahead of time, you’ll automatically receive them once they’re available. With this change, Cradle progression speeds will also be increased.

That should be just about everything players need to know as they prepare for the upcoming mid-season update to arrive on July 21. Season 3 is scheduled to follow on September 22. Season 3 plans to bring big changes to the early game experience, including a revamp of Perimeter to add major new areas, encounters, and gameplay.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Marathon and what else is next for the team at Bungie.

Marathon is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.