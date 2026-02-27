Marathon Server Slam Players Reveal Their Biggest Complaints About the Game

After being delayed in 2025, Bungie’s Marathon is finally here. However, so far, reactions to the game’s early server tests have been mixed. On PlayStation Network, PS5 reviews for the extraction shooter are low. Here is what players are saying about the Marathon Server Slam.

Marathon Server Slam Gets Divisive Early Reaction

Bungie’s Marathon is releasing on Thursday, March 5, 2026. To prepare for its launch, the extraction shooter is now hosting a free-to-play Marathon Server Slam test. For a limited time, PS5 and PC players can hop into the extraction shooter for free.

When Marathon first held its beta tests last year, the game had a lukewarm reaction from audiences. So how does the shooter fare after being delayed by 6 months? Well, according to early player reactions, it seems Bungie’s Marathon might be in for a divisive response again.

Here are some of the biggest complaints players have about the Marathon Server Slam:

Biggest Marathon Server Slam Complaints

Too Confusing : New players say objectives and item systems feel overwhelming.

: New players say objectives and item systems feel overwhelming. Clunky UI : Many are calling Marathon’s UI confusing and difficult to navigate.

: Many are calling Marathon’s UI confusing and difficult to navigate. Not Enough PvP : Some users report not encountering enough real players on the map,

: Some users report not encountering enough real players on the map, Character Designs : Criticism over the look of character shell options.

: Criticism over the look of character shell options. Maps Feel “Empty”: Players say certain environments lack activity and engagement. Or there is too much AI enemies, and not enough real encounters.

Over on PlayStation Network, PSN reviews also seemed to reflect more divisive reaction from players as well. At the time of writing the Marathon PS5 review from players currently has the game scored a 3.28 out of 5. Many of the reviews echo many of the complaints listed above.

Now, it should be pointed out that the Marathon Server Slam has also received praise as well. Most (even detractors) agree that Bungie’s Marathon has incredible gameplay and gorgeous graphics. However, an interesting anecdote I keep seeing over and over again is that the extraction shooter is a “grower.”

A lot of players have argued that if you stick with the game for a “few hours,” it will all start to click. However, this might be a tall ask for some players who have short attention spans and an overabundance of media they can consume.

Bungie Responds to UI Complaints

Following the Marathon Server Slam going live, Bungie announced to fans that they are going to be responding to feedback. They also acknowledged complaints about the game’s UI. While the developer didn’t confirm that they would update or change it, they are asking more users to submit feedback.

“On UI Feedback: We’ve heard your thoughts and want to hear more! We have a feedback thread on our official Discord, waiting to hear what’s on your mind,” a post from the company read.

Steam Charts Marathon Player Count Drops After Early Peak

The Marathon Server Slam reached a peak of 143,621 active players, according to SteamDB. However, that number slowly started to descend around mid-day on February 26 and has since dropped to as low as 43k players. This is pretty normal, though, after a game initially launches.

The true test is going to be how the Marathon Server Slam performs on the weekend (February 28 to March 2). For comparison’s sake, Arc Raiders’ first 24 hours on Steam reached 253k peak players. That number actually grew day after day, resulting in a staggering 354k players within its first week.

Is Marathon Too Hardcore for Casual Players?

My main takeaway from the Marathon Server Slam is that it’s a hardcore extraction shooter that leans more into competitive gameplay. As a result, some casual players might be initially turned off by the game’s heavy mechanics and overwhelming UI/UX. However, Marathon is also incredibly rewarding once it “clicks” with you and you get over that initial learning curve.

The issue is, will players stick around enough to get the hang of it? One of the reasons Arc Raiders has become so successful, is the game is a lot more casual friendly. Within 30 minutes, you can pick it up and understand everything. Marathon in comparison feels like you are trying to understand an academic dissertation.

But I think the important part is that Marathon is a good game at its core. It’s gorgeous graphics, striking art-style, and masterclass gunplay give it a lot of potential. It will just be interesting to see if it’s able to maintain its audience long-term as Bungie adds new content and improvements to it.