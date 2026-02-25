Marathon Server Slam Start Date and Reward Details

Bungie is preparing for the launch of Marathon and gamers who want an early taste of the action can participate in this weekend’s Server Slam open preview weekend for free.

MArathon Server Slam Start Times

Play video

The Marathon Server Slam event kicks off on February 26, 2026 and offers players a chance to test out the upcoming Bungie shooter until March 2, 2026. The big event will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles across the globe.

Videos by VICE

The event kicks off on February 26 at 10 AM PT. That means that starting tomorrow morning, players will be able to hop into Marathon for the first time and see what Bungie has cooked up. Players who take the time to explore the game this weekend will also have the chance to earn some special rewards.

During the Server Slam, players will be able to:

Infil into two zones: Perimeter, an edge-site expansion on the colony’s outskirts Dire Marsh, the colony’s agricultural research hub

Take on the early contracts for five factions: CyberAcme, NuCaloric, Traxus, MIDA, and Arachne Progress through the early faction levels and progression trees for each faction

Try out five of the six Runner shells that will be available at launch, plus our scavenger experience Rook

Play as a crew, solo Runner, form uneasy alliances with proximity chat, and more

how to unlock Marathon Server Slam Rewards

Screenshot: Bungie

Everyone who completes the introductory mission will unlock a unique emblem and player background that marks you as part of the first wave of Runners.

time spent during the Slam will bank loot rewards you’ll receive at launch, based on how far you progress:

Complete your first mission: Unlock the Standard Arrival Cache Standard implants (6x) Standard Runner shell cores (4x) Standard weapon chip mods (6x) Weapons: Overrun and Hardline

Reach Runner Level 10: Unlock the Enhanced Arrival Cache (Green) Enhanced implants (6x) Enhanced Runner shell cores (2x for each shell, 12x total) Enhanced weapon chip mods (4x) Weapons: Enhanced Magnum and Enhanced Hardline

Reach Runner Level 30: Unlock the Deluxe Arrival Cache (Blue) Deluxe and Enhanced implants (3x each, 6x total) Deluxe and Enhanced Runner shell cores (1x each for each shell, 12x total) Deluxe and Enhanced weapon chip mods (2x each, 4x total) Weapons: Deluxe Magnum and Enhanced Volley Rifle Backpack: Enhanced Base Backpack



The emblem, player banner, and loot rewards will be waiting for you when Marathon launches officially in a few weeks.

Marathon releases on March 5, 2026 on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with cross-play and cross-save supported at launch.