Marathon Teases First Season 2 Details and Cinematic Trailer

Marathon’s second season kicks off in just a few days and Bungie is finally ready to offer players a sneak peek at what’s to come in the next chapter of the extraction shooter.

Marathon Season 2 Arrives June 2

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It’s been a few months since Marathon launched and the game seems to have found a decent footing with its core audience. Bungie is still hoping to expand beyond its current niche appeal with updates that make the game more new-player friendly, but it seems to have at least survived its first season, which is more than some recent live service games can claim.

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Now that Season 1 is coming to a close, Marathon players will be preparing to dive into Season 2 in early June. Season 2 kicks off on June 2 and a lot of the specific updates about the new season have been kept secret. Now that the new season is just a few days away, Bungie has finally shared a cinematic trailer and some high level details about what players can expect in June.

According the details that Bungie shared so far, Season 2 is going to include a new map called Night Marsh, a new Runner shell (Sentinel), the Cradle, new weapons, progression improvements, and more.

“Darkness descends on Tau Ceti IV. Season 2 begins June 2.”

For now, those are all the of the specific details that Bungie has shared about Season 2’s content additions.

Marathon Season 2 is arriving at a very interesting time and the stakes likely feel fairly high at Bungie. The company recently announced that the next Destiny 2 update would be the game’s final content addition and that Destiny 3 has not been greenlit at this time. That means that there is a lot riding on Marathon’s success at the moment. At this time, Bungie has not announced any other upcoming projects that are currently in development.

It will be very interesting to see if Marathon is able to attract more players and keep its currently core base engaged throughout the Season 2 era. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the game to see how things develop in the coming weeks.

Be sure to check back in the coming days for more details and updates as Marathon Season 2 approaches.

Marathon is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. Marathon Season 2 begins on June 2.