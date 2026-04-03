Marathon Teases Two Big Upgrades Coming in April 14 Patch

Marathon’s next big update is still almost two full weeks away, but Bungie is already teasing some details about big changes to two popular mechanics.

Screenshot: Bungie

Bungie has been aggressively firing off updates and quick fixes in response to player feedback so far for Marathon. The team definitely seems dedicated to improving the extraction shooter and making the community feel seen and heard.

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The game’s next big update, 1.0.6, is scheduled to release on April 14, and the team is sharing a few changes that it will bring. The full patch notes will be available closer to April 14, but for now players can get a sneak peek at how the Echo Pulse and the Tracker Drone are both changing…

Echo Pulse Buff

Echo Pulse: This will now distinguish between the Runner and UESC targets that are pinged. We’re also reducing its visibility to enemies, making it a bit tougher for enemy Runners to gauge if they’re in range. Notably, if you’re a Runner who cleverly used their Signal Jammer before Echo Pulse hit you, you’ll also show up as UESC. Use this power wisely.

TRacker Drone Aggression

Tracker Drone: Your friendly neighborhood Tracker Drone is about to get a bit more aggressive. With 1.0.6 we’re improving its tracking strength and allowing it to find a new target to track if it cannot reach its current target. Runner beware.

Both of these changes seem like powerful buffs to the Recon’s toolbox. The Echo Pulse is the Recon’s primary ability, so adding the power to distinguish between the Runner and UESC targets feels like it appropriately increases the power level of that ability.

The Tracker Drone buff is also a welcome improvement and should help eliminate some of the frustrations that come along with sending out the bot only to have it end up stuck in a corner and never finding a target.

It will be very interesting to see if these changes are enough to improve pick rates of the Recon, in comparison to the Thief or other popular Runner Shells.

Lots more details will likely arrive closer to the patch’s release date, but that’s all the information that the team was willing to share for now. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks to see what else is in store for Bungie when the mid-month update drops.

Marathon is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. Patch 1.0.6 is planned for April 14.