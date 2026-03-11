Marathon Update 1.0.0.4 Patch Notes Nerf UESC Enemies – Thermal Scope Changes & More

The first Bungie Marathon update is now live, and it brings many balancing changes to the extraction shooter. However, one of the biggest features is a UESC nerf, which makes the game’s AI enemies less difficult. Here is everything in the Marathon patch notes for Update 1.0.0.4.

Screenshot: Bungie

The Marathon Update 1.0.0.4 is now live, and Bungie has used the game’s first major patch to fine-tune the online shooter. For example, Med Cabinets and Munitions Crates will now spawn at a higher rate on the Perimeter map. Conversely, sponsored kits will also feature more starting ammo.

Videos by VICE

Bungie’s first Marathon patch is also making a big change to enemy difficulty, as Update 1.0.0.4 nerfs UESC enemies. According to Bungie, the UESC change was made to help preserve ammunition and meds for players in solo and crew matches. However, the studio stressed they want to keep enemies in the game tough.

Regardless, this is a big deal, especially for Marathon solo players.

Screenshot: Bungie

For your convenience, here are the Marathon patch notes for Update 1.0.0.4:

Increased the number of Med Cabinets and Munitions Crates that can spawn on Perimeter



Increased the amount of starting ammo in MIDA, CyberAcme, and Arachne free Sponsored Kits



Reduced the frequency UESC Grenadiers drop EMP grenades



Combat Changes

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes die instantly in confinement events



Fixed an issue where the shield break screen effects could constantly play when you had a heal over time effect and a damage over time effect on you at the same time



Increased the range gunfire and explosions can be heard from



Weapon Changes

Screenshot: Bungie

Thermal Scopes

Reduced visual clarity on targets with thermal scopes



Adjusted max distances for thermal highlight:



Pistols: 40 meters (down from 55)



Rifles/LMGs/SMGs: 60 meters (down from 65)



Precision Rifles: 80 meters (down from 100)



Snipers: 100 meters (down from 180)



Overrun

Increased default ammo capacity by 5



Runner Changes

Screenshot: Bungie

Rook

Fixed an issue where backpacks could be deleted when exfiling with Rook



Fixed an issue where Rook’s position was not being displayed on the map screen.



Increased CyAc reputation gain from exfilling with Rook



Rook will now have the same Faction reputation bonus for exfilling that solo players receive



Rook’s WSTR shotgun will now spawn as Compromised Compromised items require use of a Matter Fixative during the run to exfil with the item.



Reduced health of most UESC enemies and shield hp of UESC bosses by a small amount

DEVELOPER NOTE: With this change we hope to alleviate some of the resource burden in both Solos and Crews when it comes to engaging UESC in combat. The goal here is to allow your bullets and meds to go further without reducing too much of the UESCs bite. We see the feedback loud and clear that players appreciate the friction that our UESC combatants provide and we have no plans to change that direction.

Contract Changes

Increased default distance objective nav points appear from 10m to 20m

Introducing NuCaloric Contract

Fixed an issue where enemy Crews could receive NuCal contract VO audio and subtitles from a long distance away

Introducing Traxus Contract

Reduced the difficulty of the UESC Commander encounter



Outpost

Temporarily disabled switches access route to the Broken Wing on Outpost

DEVELOPER NOTE: We are temporarily disabling the “Broken Wing” entrance into the Pinwheel while we make some tuning changes to it. In its current state it trivializes entrance into the Pinwheel. We are making some tweaks to maintain the spirit of the “silent” entrance while better matching the risk / reward of the Pinwheel.

Runners can continue to take advantage of all other ways into the Pinwheel (including the additional silent method) in the meantime.

Marathon Rewards Pass and Store

Fixed an issue where Silk balances were not updating correctly without restarting the game



Fixed an issue where bundle prices could be displayed incorrectly



Fixed an issue where cosmetic items might incorrectly say “Savings” when they are full price



Increased the LUX bundle from (1000 + 100) to (1000 + 120)



Fixed a rare issue that could cause dedicated server crashes



Fixed several issues that could cause client crashes



General Fixes

Fixed an issue where doors would lock preventing players from finishing the new player intro mission



Updated the description of Perimeter (Beginner) on the Zone Select screen



Fixed a bug where the Text Chat window could get stuck open



Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when attempting to use an IME Keyboard



Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when typing quickly with an IME Keyboard



DEVELOPER NOTE: Some issues may still remain with third-party IME software and we are continuing to investigate. Windows built-in IME may be a temporary workaround for users who are experiencing issues while we work on a permanent fix.

Adjusted the location of the IME keyboard to be closer to the Text Chat window



Players will no longer see an extended black screen during the map load sequence

Marathon Players React to UESC Enemy Nerf

Screenshot: Bungie

Following the Bungie Marathon Update 1.0.0.4 going live, many players reacted to the UESC nerf. Destiny expert and Forbes writer Paul Tassi, for example, had mixed reactions to the change. On X, the avid Marathon player wrote: “Was not expecting blanket UESC nerfs. Feels like an instant reaction to ‘game is too hard’ complaints. Don’t love that honestly.”

Although Tassi did admit that he understood the nerf for solo players. Other fans of the extraction shooter were more understanding. Another user on X responded to the change: “I will say that many of my friends have been complaining that solo gameplay was feeling too difficult and that it was going to deter them from playing much. This may get the solo community to stick around, which is very important.”

Screenshot: Bungie

However, it should be pointed out that some players praised Bungie for the UESC nerf outlined in the latest Marathon Patch Notes. “The nerfs are needed. I’m an average player at best and shouldn’t get destroyed by attempting to get a contract done. It feels like any fight I’m in I lose because I’m up against AI or a player who is 10 levels above me.”

Only time will tell whether the changes will have a big impact on the extraction shooter. In the short-term, this is definitely welcome news for Solo Players. I think what’s important is Bungie made the change to balance ammo and medical items and players. This doesn’t entirely to seem to be about difficulty.