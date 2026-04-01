Marathon Update Puts A Stop To The Latest Movement Tech

Another Marathon patch has arrived and this update makes some much-needed improvements to the overall loot rewards for Pinwheel, as well as addressing a slide cancel animation issue that clashes with the developer’s intentions for the game’s momentum.

Screenshot: Bungie

Videos by VICE

Along with the removal of the issue, the development team included an explanation of why this particular movement tech clashed with one of the game’s core philosophies:

“Developer Note: One of our core philosophies for Marathon is that rapid repositioning and aggression must always have a meaningful cost. That cost can be an ability charge, heat buildup, or increased risk but it must exist and be understandable to an observer. Unbounded movement, while expressive and clip-worthy, is ultimately unhealthy for the pace of play we want to maintain for Marathon. To set expectations early, we will be looking at any future movement exploits through the same lens.”

Although many high-level players are likely going to be sad to see this tech removed from the game, it’s encouraging that the team included such a detailed explanation about the thought behind the change. Marathon’s team has been very engaged with its community so far and updates and tweaks have been arriving quickly. It will be very interesting to see how this patch is received and what tweaks the team will be focusing on next.

Screenshot: Bungie

Here are the full patch notes from the March 31 update:

Combat

Runner Shells

Fixed an issue allowing slide cancel animations to keep momentum when either pulling out equipment or Thief’s Grapple Device ability.

Contracts

Fixed an issue where players could end up locked in a room during the Introducing: NuCaloric

Fixed an issue where disabled contracts could not be rerolled for free.

Fixed an issue making the objective points visible for all Runners on the map when one Runner is on RUN/HIDE [Part 1/6].

Zones

Dire Marsh

Fixed an issue where the Anomalous waypoint activity was appearing below the map even when the event was inactive.

Outpost

Adjusted the combat area for the Tox Warden:

➡️ Tuned the layout to reduce the number of hiding spots.

➡️ Tox plants now react correctly to player presence.

Fixed an issue where the final exfil would spawn in the same spot every time.

Pinwheel

Destroyed Wing entrance has been re-opened.

Improved overall loot rewards.

➡️ This includes the quality of loose loot and small containers.

Updated encounters to match reward quality.

Changed the security credentials needed to access the locked room in the Hub.

Added bulletproof glass to the Hub room.

Cryo Archive

Fixed geometry in Vault 6 that allowed Runners to fall to their death.

Armory

Fixed a crash that could occur when opening the Armory.

Fixed a bug that was causing low framerate on Armory tabs with many items.

Developer Note: Traxus operates beyond scale.

Codex

Fixed an issue in the Ranked Challenges section causing Diamond to show before Platinum.

Fixed an issue with the Requiem for a Cyborg challenge so that it progresses for all players in a crew after a successful Compiler kill.

UI & UX

Keybinds

The ESC key will now exit the keybinding menu instead of exiting settings.

Added an option to clear keybinds in the settings menu.

➡️ NOTE: Non-English languages will show this setting as blank. This will be fixed in a future patch.

Text Chat

Fixed an issue causing loss of control for a few seconds after using an IME keyboard in text chat while in a run.

Localization

Fixed an issue causing certain Codex entries to appear blank when viewing in Chinese.

That should be everything players need to know about the latest update to Marathon. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for more updates and tweaks to the extraction shooter.

Marathon is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.