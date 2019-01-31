Marathoner Runs 19 Miles with Lost Puppy, Adopts Him After Race

Here’s a nice twist on the whole “he followed me home, can I keep him?” story. Khemjira Klongsanun was running a marathon in Ratchaburi in Western Thailand when she spotted a tiny little pup lost in the road, so she scooped him up and brought him along with her. He didn’t exactly follow her home, but she ended up keeping him anyway.

Khemjira Klongsanun was running a marathon in Thailand when she saw an abandoned puppy on the road. Other runners didn't care.



She bent down, picked him up, and carried him. The whole race. All 19 miles. At the end, he fell asleep on her kit.



Then she adopted him. pic.twitter.com/GDdtOrsdOM — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) January 31, 2019

Klongsanun was only seven miles into the Chombueng marathon when she spotted runners changing their path around a tiny dog, according to Runner’s World. She stopped, assessed that the dog seemed alone and ownerless, and coaxed the trembling puppy over to her. Then, she ran a whopping 19 miles with the good boy.

If you thought running a marathon was hard enough by itself, try keeping a tiny weight in the crook of your arm the entire time. Here’s what Klongsanun said of the experience, per Runner’s World:

Running almost 20 miles carrying dog was truly a challenge. It was two times [more] tiring than a normal marathon but I did it anyway just because he is adorable.

Seems like a good enough reason to me. Anyway, no one claimed the pup, and so Klongsanun brought him back home with her, where he’s acclimating to life with Klongsanun’s two other dogs. And what did she name him? Why Chombueng, of course.

“It might take a while for him to adapt himself,” Klongsanun told Runner’s World. “But Chombueng is a very smart boy. I’m sure he is going to be happy living with us.”