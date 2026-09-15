Marathon’s First Permanent PvE Experience Arrives This December

Marathon players have been expecting the next major update to launch on September 22, but a new update from Bungie has pushed the release back to December.

Screenshot: Bungie

The content that was originally planned for the September 22 Marathon update is now being rolled into the Symbiosis update to ensure that there’s time to make the update meet player expectations.

Videos by VICE

Symbiosis will be the first major step in Marathon’s next chapter, launching on December 8th.

The update will introduce Marathon’s first permanent PvE experience, providing a new way to explore, progress, and engage with the world beyond traditional PvPvE extraction gameplay. Symbiosis is an important milestone for Marathon and the beginning of a broader evolution through March and beyond, shaped by what we learn from players along the way.

Symbiosis will also include a refreshed Perimeter experience, a new social space with a firing range, a new Runner shell, an experimental PvP Team Deathmatch mode, and the first of several improvements to the new-player experience.

The team also announced that they’ll be moving away from a strict seasonal schedule to allow for more flexibility to build, test, and improve features before they are released.

MArathon October Refesh

Screenshot: Bungie

Before the December update arrives, Marathon players will get a refresh update in October.

On October 6, Bungie will reset progression and the in-game economy, giving all players a fresh starting point.

“Marathon Season 2: Nightfall launched with progression and reward issues that accelerated some players into the endgame while leaving others behind. This made Extraction more difficult to engage with and prevented the reset from working as intended. October gives us an opportunity to apply what we learned and establish a healthier progression experience.”

The October update will include:

A progression and economy reset

A new Rewards Pass

Quality-of-life improvements

Live tuning and balance updates

As for what is next, Bungie promises that the December update is just the beginning of what the team is working towards.

“We’ll share more about that future through Dev Insights videos and regular development updates. Our first blog about Marathon’s future plans is scheduled for later this month where we will share how we will be evolving Marathon into a more alien and dynamic survival experience.”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Marathon news and updates.

Marathon is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.