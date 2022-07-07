Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ First-Ever Online Archive Sale is Happening Now

If you’re starting to finally realize that we are, indeed, living in a simulation, have you ever stopped to consider that this might actually be… hell? (No, just me?) However, if hell looked anything like the landing page for Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ first-ever insane, fiery, disco-mega-death, online archive sale, I’d dive right in. We’re talking grungy, limited-edition Docs, mesh shirts, and absolutely quiche home goods, all on sale for 40% off. But you’ll have to hurry because you can only spend 100 hours in hell before you’re stuck there permanently, or that’s what I imagine (there’s a countdown clock on the site because this sale is for such a very limited time). Honestly, this sale is selling so quickly that it crashed when it first launched, and the highly covetable knits, boots, rugs, and more are disappearing quick, so act fast.

A few of our absolute favorite—and not-yet-sold out—items are the throw rugs that bring us right back to doing homework on our little Roxy accent rug—but this one also has the flavor of a Stüssy logo you’d scribble in your notebook, in all the right ways.

To balance out your new focal point, add a cozy pillow with the brand’s iconic double-headed teddy that screams, “I know we’re living in a dystopian, anarchistic world, but it’s fine!”

Rounding out our top decor items is this post-apocalyptic Beverly Hills Hotel-inspired tassel beach towel with a grunge edge. Look hot and expensive while you roast—not burn—your epidermis for the vibes (and the glow).

In terms of clothing, there are too many good things to choose from: There are super-wearable yet elevated basics with graphics of your favorite stoned cartoons,including this Garfield hoodie, featuring art by Katherine Benhardt. Heaven “selected paintings from her Wild E.T. and Garfield series, [and] regurgitated out [these subjects lodged deep in America’s collective imagination… into psychedelic, dystopian daydreams.”

The entire collection is unisex, and this very chic, deep-burgundy taffeta set is the absolute best buy for rocking the rest of summer. Plus, the shirt will easily transition to fall, and even winter, when layered with a long sleeve, or mesh underneath.

We also love this punk take on a classic cabana shirt, which is very Prada F/W 2018, featuring artwork by Nathalie Nguyen.

It’s happening right now, and only lasts until the clock expires (in around 4 days) so smash that add-to-cart button and enjoy the serotonin.

