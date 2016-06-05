After a three-year hiatus, Marcel Dettmann dropped his new EP, MDR 019, on Friday. Described as “boomy, driving, rhythm focused DJ tool Techno bombs,” the four-track EP is a welcome return for one of the most popular figures in contemporary techno.

In the years between the release of Dettmann II and MDR 019, Dettmann toured internationally and remixed tracks for Darksky and Moderat, among others. In 2014, we interviewed Dettmann and Berlin-based director Parker Ellerman about the making of the video for Dettman’s single “Seduction” featuring Emika.

Snippets of the EP are now streaming on Hard Wax and MDR 019 is available for purchase.

Britt Julious is on Twitter.