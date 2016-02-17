Marcel Dzama’s Most Incredible Thing | The Process

In the new documentary from The Creators Project, dig into acclaimed artist Marcel Dzama‘s sculptures, videos, drawings, and costume designs for the New York City Ballet’s Art Series and production of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Most Incredible Thing. Featuring music composed by The National’s Bryce Dessner and a cast of more than 50 performers choreographed by NYCB Resident Choreographer Justin Peck, the Lincoln Center ballet is a stunning multimedia spectacle of sights, sounds, and movement.

The Creators Project gives you the inside scoop on the show, Dzama being the only visual artist to-date whose work has been featured in both the Art Series and live production. We dig into how Marcel’s admiration of chess-loving Marcel Duchamp and a variety of other diverse points of inspiration brought this incredible work to life, and speak with Dessner and Peck about breathing new life into Andersen’s 146-year-old ballet.

The Most Incredible Thing runs through Friday, February 19. Click here for more information.

