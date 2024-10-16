Marching on Without Henry Cavill, ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Undergoes Cast Changes

Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher has been a tough pill for fans to swallow. With Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt, more substantial changes were bound to follow. Per Redanian Intelligence, another major character on the show is set to be recast.

Vesemir, Geralt’s friend and mentor, will no longer be played by Kim Bodnia. It’s not yet known who will take the role over. On the plus side, it’s been confirmed that Witchers Lambert and Coen, played by Paul Bullion and Zates Atour respectively, will be returning. The Witcher is quickly heading toward its conclusion with the show ending after the fifth season.

Videos by VICE

The Witcher has had a far less favorable run along its television outing compared to the books and video games. The first season was met with an overall lukewarm reception. Henry Cavill was quickly identified as one of the main reasons to watch, compared to the show’s many undercooked elements.

‘the witcher’ switches up the cast

Season 2 fared much better critically. Many of the characters found their footing, and the setting was given more depth. Things kind of return to shaky ground with Season 3 as Cavill’s departure became public knowledge. While Season 3 was enjoyable with Cavill seen to be carrying the show on his back, a few people were nervous about Liam Hemsworth stepping in as Geralt.

Those fears haven’t exactly lessened as we get closer to Season 4. For context, I’m going to show you the first three top-rated comments under a YouTube trailer showcasing a sneak peek at Season 4.

“They should have replaced their writers instead of Henry,” one commenter writes. “That ain’t no Geralt of Rivia, that’s Gary of Riverside, California.” (Admittedly, that one made me laugh.) I’m sure Hemsworth will be a competent Geralt. He won’t be Cavill, that’s for sure, but give him a chance to be great!

“You got super popular book series, super popular game series, the perfect actor for the main role, who is a fan and knows the lore. This should have been the most popular tv show ever. It was absolutely un F-able, but somehow, you did it. You’ve done F it up.” Oh. Well, then.