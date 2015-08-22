Marco Matias Lights Up the Net with Potential Goal of the Year

You probably don’t spend your free time scouring the rosters of all the Championship teams, but Sheffield Wednesday’s Marco Matias just made sure you won’t forget his name. You might even see it appear again at the Puskas. Because oh my dang is it sweet. It’s like he had the ball on strings.

Apparently, the 1-1 tie against Leeds United was pretty boring, as one beIN sports announcer said, “well frankly a goal like that doesn’t belong to the game we’ve seen up til now, but we’ll take it.”

Videos by VICE

We certainly will.

Check out the full clip here.

[Metro]