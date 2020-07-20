Marco Rubio Hopes UFOs Are Aliens, Not Chinese Planes

Florida Senator Marco Rubio said he hopes that UFOs are extraterrestrials and not advanced Chinese aircraft.

In a July 16 interview with CBS reporter Jim DeFede about a range of topics, including the government’s Covid-19 response and the possible existence of extraterrestrial life.

“We have things flying over our military bases and places where we’re conducting military exercises and we don’t know what it is and it isn’t ours,” Rubio said.

“Frankly, if it’s something outside this planet that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some sort of technological leap from the Chinese or Russians or some other adversary that allows them to conduct this sort of activity,” Rubio said. “That to me is a national security risk and one we should be looking into.”

DeFede and Rubio were talking about the U.S. Navy’s declassification and release of three UFO videos in April. The videos show Navy pilots encountering strange objects in the sky. The Navy isn’t saying the objects were extraterrestrial, but it’s not discounting that fact either. At the time of the release, Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid said the videos only scratched the surface of the Pentagon’s UFO research.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, which Rubio currently chairs, recently required the military to produce a report about its UFO task force. That report will presumably be forthcoming.

A popular theory among extraterrestrial skeptics is that the Navy pilots encountered advanced aircraft from Russia or China, not an alien species. It’s even possible, though Rubio discounted this in his interview, that the encounters are part of an American advanced weapons program.