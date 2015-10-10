Marco Verratti Sends in a Longball Assist That Could Land on a Lira

Just about everyone and their madre has been deploying the adjective “Pirlo-esque” (or “Pirlesque” or whatever) when referring to Marco Verratti’s dime-piece of an assist in Italy’s 3-1 win over Azerbaijan in Euro 2016 qualifiers. But Varretti’s lira-piece might be deserving of its own adjective.

It’s almost as if Verratti was given an eagle-eye view from midfield, and then somehow enchanted the ball to deaden on the second bounce and curl in front of Éder Citadin Martins. Just a quick jab with the outside of the right foot, and Italy saw took its first step to a win that would solidify their place in Euro 2016. Molto bene.