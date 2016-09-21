Marcona Almond Gazpacho with Grilled Shrimp

Servings: 4

Prep: 15 minutes

Total: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the gazpacho:

1/2 cup marcona almonds, toasted

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

4 medium vine-ripe tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled

1/2 baguette, roughly chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

for serving:

1/2 pound unpeeled shrimp (about 12)

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 garlic clove, minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling

6 sungold tomatoes, halved

Directions

1. Make the gazpacho: In a blender, combine the almonds, paprika, tomatoes, garlic, bread, and 1/2 cup water and purée until smooth. Add in the oil, purée until smooth and glossy, and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.

2. To serve: Toss the shrimp with the paprika, garlic, salt, and pepper. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high and cook the shrimp, turning once, until pink and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

3. Divide gazpacho between 4 bowls. Top each with 3 shrimp and 3 tomato halves. Drizzle with olive oil.