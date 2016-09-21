Marcona Almond Gazpacho with Grilled Shrimp

Servings: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the gazpacho:
1/2 cup marcona almonds, toasted
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
4 medium vine-ripe tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped
1 garlic clove, peeled
1/2 baguette, roughly chopped
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
for serving:
1/2 pound unpeeled shrimp (about 12)
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 garlic clove, minced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling
6 sungold tomatoes, halved
Directions
1. Make the gazpacho: In a blender, combine the almonds, paprika, tomatoes, garlic, bread, and 1/2 cup water and purée until smooth. Add in the oil, purée until smooth and glossy, and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
2. To serve: Toss the shrimp with the paprika, garlic, salt, and pepper. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high and cook the shrimp, turning once, until pink and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
3. Divide gazpacho between 4 bowls. Top each with 3 shrimp and 3 tomato halves. Drizzle with olive oil.