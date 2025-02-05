Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan’s Son, Arrested on Drug Charges in Florida

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on Tuesday when officers found cocaine on him after his car got stuck in a ditch.

The 34-year-old was charged with possession of cocaine, a DUI with property damage, and resisting an officer without violence, according to NBC2 News in Fort Myers. Both are misdemeanors in Florida. Jordan was spotted by Maitland Police Department officers when his Lamborghini was stuck on a railroad in the early morning hours.

Videos by VICE

His tires were stuck in the dirt and rock along the tracks, which prompted officers to rush to the scene as a commuter train was set to arrive approximately 10 minutes from the report.

Marcus Jordan Arrested in Florida

Making things worse was that Jordan had fled a traffic stop just before getting himself caught on the tracks. He had been stopped and asked to step out of the car after officers noticed a smell of alcohol along with a bag of drugs.

Once apprehended, Jordan went through a field sobriety test—which he clearly didn’t pass—and later tried to block himself from getting in the officer’s vehicle before eventually being forced in. Officers located a “clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance” in his pants that was later identified to be cocaine, according to NBC2.

He didn’t spend long in jail on Tuesday after being released on $4,000 bond. There was also a passenger in the car but no details on that person.

Unlike his father, Jordan never made it as far as playing in the NBA. He did hoop at the University of Central Florida from 2009-2012. His best season came in the 2010-11 campaign when he averaged a career-high 15.2 points per game. That was his peak, though, as he went undrafted and never received a legitimate chance to continue his career at the next level.