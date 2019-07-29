Margielyn Didal Wins Highest Finish By A Filipino in Pro Skate Competition

Cebu skate wunderkind Margielyn Didal is catching attention yet again after earning fifth place in the Street League Skateboarding World Tour in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 28. Her achievement is the highest finish ever reached by a Filipino in the prestigious professional skateboarding competition.

Didal scored 21.2 in the women’s final and edged out former world champion and five-time Summer X Games gold medalist Leticia Bufoni of Brazil who had 21.0 points. Brazil saw a double victory with eleven-year-old Rayssa Leal and Pamela Rosa securing the top two spots at 23.3 and 22.8 points respectively.

Didal first caught international attention after clinching a gold medal win in the 2018 Asian Games. Known for her bubbly personality in person and while skating, Margielyn started skating when she was 12 years old in the streets of Cebu.

“If you’re a skater, the rest of the skaters help you get better. And now, when it comes to skateboarding, your opponent isn’t really your opponent. When you compete, you also have to enjoy it.” the 20-year-old told VICE in an interview.

It seems Margielyn is one step closer to her goal of competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. But next up, we’ll be looking out for her performances at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines from 30 November to 11 December 2019.