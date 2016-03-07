Maria Sharapova Admits to Failed Drug Test at Australian Open

On Sunday night, Maria Sharapova announced she would be holding a press conference today to make a “major announcement,” fueling speculation that she would be retiring. Instead, Sharapova stood behind a podium in Los Angeles and admitted she had failed a drug test at this year’s Australian Open.

Sharapova informed reporters that she had been legally taking medication for 10 years for several health issues she began experiencing in 2006. She was getting the flu often and also began to show indicators of diabetes that, coupled with a family history of diabetes, she says prompted her family doctor to put her on the medication.

The specific drug, Mildronate, has another name, Meldonium. According to a paper here, Meldonium is not widely known in sports world yet, but “the anti-ischemic drug Mildronate demonstrates an increase in endurance performance of athletes, improved rehabilitation after exercise, protection against stress, and enhanced activations of central nervous system (CNS) functions.”

The drug was not on WADA’s banned substance list until January 1, 2016. According to Sharapova, she received a letter from WADA on December 22, 2015 with notice of the updated banned substances, however she did not read it. Sharapova is not the only athlete to face a suspension for using Meldonium, however. Other sports have also added it to the banned substance list and, last week, Sweden suspended World indoor 1500 meter champion Abeba Aregawi for reportedly using the substance, Ukrainian biathlete Olga Abramova was also suspended last month, and Russian cyclist Eduard Vorganov was suspended last week after a positive test for Meldonium.

Sharapova only received the news of her ban a few days ago, so she does not know what the consequences are or will be, but it appears she will be cooperating with the ITF.