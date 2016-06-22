Mariah Carey to Make DJ Debut in Las Vegas This Weekend

Describing 1 OAK nightclub on its website, Las Vegas’ Mirage hotel and casino writes that it “represents the passion of the Avant-garde and embraces the new and the unknown.” While this language might in normal circumstances seem a little too overblown to describe a clubbing space, this weekend they’ve got something planned that really puts their money where their mouth is.



On Saturday, world famous pop star Mariah Carey will play an exclusive DJ set at the venue, making what appears upon further research to be her career debut behind the decks. To 1 OAK’s credit, if this isn’t embracing the new and the unknown, we don’t know what is. For all we know, Carey is probably combing through SoundCloud, testing out blends in Traktor, and hitting up producers for unreleased dubs as we speak.

According to the flyer, NYC’s DJ Suss One, who is Carey’s DJ, will also perform.

VICE had lunch with Mariah last summer, and found it to be quite the strange experience: “Seeing someone at her level of fame in the flesh is akin to seeing Lisa Simpson or the Nike swoosh walking down the street.” On top of being an amazing singer, she is also amazing at being unimpressed by Christmas trees, giant stuffed lambs, and Elton John.