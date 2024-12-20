Mariah Carey Is Coming to Fortnite. Yes, Really.

The absolute last place we would expect to find Mariah Carey is anywhere near Fortnite. But if the past few years have proved anything, it’s that the completely unexpected is definitely going to happen.

According to IGN, Carey’s addition to the game was revealed by Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, who has a history of being correct about game updates. With the new Christmas update, Carey appears inside a giant blue iceberg in the middle of Fortnite‘s Chapter 6 Season 1 map. Seemingly, the berg will thaw and Carey will emerge at some point today, the start of the in-game event Winterfest 2024.

While the idea of Mariah Carey inside of a block of ice would appear arbitrary on the surface, it’s actually a reference to a popular joke/meme about the singer “thawing out” ahead of Christmas. The joke is connected to her hit holiday song “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, which is so popular that it is the all-time best-selling holiday single by a female artist.

Once Carey the digital ice melts away, Carey will be a non-playable character that players can interact with, located between Brutal Boxcarts, Foxy Floodgate, and Seaport City.

Along with Mariah Carey, iFireMonkey posted several other leaks coming for Winterfest. These include holiday-themed skins and accessories, new emotes and dances, and the return of NPC Sgt. Winter.

Notably, Carey is not the first music artist to appear in Fortnite. Eminem, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, are just a few of the stars who have been in the game, some of whom are playable characters.

We can only hope that one day we’re able to drop in as Mimi with a Butterfly backpack and a weapon that fires Glitter.