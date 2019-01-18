New Lawsuit Claims Mariah Carey’s Former Assistant Was Urinated On at Work

Earlier this week, a lawsuit surfaced in which Mariah Carey alleged that her former personal assistant Lianna Shakhnazaryan was extorting her with secretly filmed videos. Now, Shakhnazaryan has filed her own suit against the singer, claiming that she was abused and urinated on during her tenure as Carey’s assistant.

According to the suit, as detailed by BuzzFeed News, Shakhnazaryan makes claims she suffered abuse, both mentally and physically, at the hands of Carey’s former manager Stella Bulochnikov. In the court documents, Shakhnazaryan claims Bulochnikov made statements like, “Look at that fat Armenian ass,” and touched her breasts and buttocks inappropriately. In addition, the suit claims that Bulochnikov was responsible for “holding [Shakhnazaryan] down on the ground and urinating on [Shakhnazaryan] and/or allowing [Shakhnazaryan] to be urinated on in the presence of others on multiple occasions.” The claims, which range from wrongful termination to sexual harassment, claim Carey was aware of Bulochnikov’s alleged behavior.

Carey’s lawsuit, however, suggests Shakhnazaryan began secretly filming the singer which resulted in footage that “would be personally embarrassing and professionally damaging.” Carey’s suit, as obtained by BuzzFeed News, alleges that Shakhnazaryan was terminated for failing to show up to work, at which point she demanded $8 million. The singer is requesting a restraining order and asking for the videos to be deleted.

