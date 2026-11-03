Mariah Carey Shocks Fans With Return to Secret ’90s Rock Project in New Video

Mariah Carey just shocked fans with a video that feels like it throws back to her secret 90s rock project.

Partnering with beauty brand Sol de Janeiro, the Pop Diva shared an advertisement clip that starts on Oct. 31. An AI may have generated the video, which starts at a dark rock club. As the view moves through the crowd, spotlighting different spooky and rocker characters, it ends on Carey as the lead singer of a punk rock band.

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As the set ends and she jumps into the crowd for a stage dive, the clock turns, marking the start of November. It’s at this moment that Carey shifts into holiday mode and begins singing her classic tune, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

Mariah Carey has a long-lost rock record that she has yet to release

Mariah Carey’s ode to punk rock here might feel like a reference to her once-secret rock life. Back in the 1990s—and under the cover of night, so to speak—Carey recorded a grunge album. Titled Someone’s Ugly Daughter, Carey recorded the album with her good friend Clarissa Dane on lead vocals. The pair went by the moniker Chick for the project.

Carey has been teasing for years that the project would eventually see the light of day, but she never released the record.

In a recent Reddit AMA, the topic of the record came up. “I get asked this about once a week,” she replied. Carey then said that the “answer” is “not yet,” per Music Radar. She added that “this is a hint!”

Almost two years ago, Carey spoke about the project on the La Culturistas podcast. During her appearance, she told hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers that she was “so mad I haven’t done that yet,” referring to releasing the record.

In 2025, a source close to Carey told The Sun that the project was closer to being released. “After years of casual talks about what to do, everyone has now agreed the album will be released in the second half of 2026,” they said.

Here we are, roughly a year later, and still no Someone’s Ugly Daughter. Maybe next Christmas.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV