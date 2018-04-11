Mariah Carey Speaks On Her Experience with Bipolar Disorder

Speaking to People magazine, Mariah Carey has stated that she has bipolar disorder. This is the first time the singer has talked about the illness publicly. She says that following a 2001 diagnosis, “I didn’t want to believe it,” but that now she has finally sought treatment for the condition she suffers with, bipolar II. She continues:

Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love—writing songs and making music.

She says she’s coming forward now because, having found the right balance of medication, she’s “in a really good place right now, where I’m comfortable discussing my struggles with bipolar II disorder.” It’s obviously an incredibly brave move for anyone to disclose their mental health status, and Mariah doing so publicly will no doubt help others who live with bipolar II and other mental illnesses.

Ending the interview, Mariah adds: “I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me.”

